Man Held After Software Engineer Falls From Bridge During Robbery

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Dehradun after a software engineer was robbed and fell from a bridge during a scuffle following a drinking session.

Key Points A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Dehradun for allegedly robbing a software engineer.

The software engineer fell from a bridge during a scuffle with the accused after consuming alcohol.

Police recovered a stolen iPhone worth Rs 60,000 from the arrested individual.

The arrested man is allegedly a drug addict who committed the robbery to fund his addiction.

Police are currently searching for the second suspect involved in the robbery.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a software engineer who fell from a bridge during a scuffle in the Prem Nagar area here on May 5, police said.

Details of the Incident

Initial reports had suggested the victim was pushed, but investigations revealed he fell during a physical struggle with the accused after consuming alcohol together, the police said.

The accused were identified as Mridul Gurung, a resident of Garhi Cantt, and Asmit Thapa. Police recovered a stolen iPhone worth Rs 60,000 from Gurung.

According to the police, the victim, Akash, was waiting at Sahastradhara crossing at 2.15 am when two men on a scooter approached him.

The Robbery and the Fall

The duo lured him to an under-construction bridge in Jamunwala and consumed alcohol with him. The accused later demanded Akash's mobile phones. When the victim resisted, a scuffle ensued, SP (City) Pramod Kumar told the media.

During the scuffle, the victim lost control and fell from the bridge. The suspects fled with two phones and Rs 600 cash.

Akash sustained serious injuries and remains under treatment at Doon Hospital.

Investigation and Arrest

Police identified the suspects after scanning footage from 110 CCTV cameras. Gurung was apprehended while trying to sell one of the stolen phones.

"The arrested is a drug addict and committed the robbery with his associate to fund his addiction," the SP said. Police are searching for the second suspect, Asmit Thapa, who escaped with a stolen phone, he added.