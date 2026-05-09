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Software Engineer Assaulted And Robbed In Dehradun

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 23:07 IST

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A software engineer in Dehradun was allegedly assaulted, robbed, and thrown off a bridge after his night shift, prompting a police investigation into the heinous crime.

Key Points

  • A software engineer was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Dehradun after his night shift.
  • The victim was reportedly thrown off a bridge into a river by two assailants.
  • The engineer suffered a fractured spine and is currently undergoing treatment at Doon Hospital.
  • Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and conducting a detailed probe.

A software engineer working at an IT firm was allegedly assaulted, robbed and thrown off a bridge by two miscreants in Dehradun, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the victim's father, Vinod Kumar, lodged a written complaint regarding the incident.

 

In the complaint, he alleged that his 23-year-old son, Akash Kumar, was waiting for a bike taxi at Sahastradhara crossing around 2.15 am on Thursday after finishing his night shift.

Details Of The Assault And Robbery

During this time, two men riding a scooter allegedly forcibly took him to Jamunwala Bridge near the Hanuman Temple in the Premnagar area. There, they assaulted Akash, robbed him of two mobile phones and Rs 600 in cash, and threw him off the bridge into the river before fleeing, the complaint stated.

Akash remained there for several hours in pain before a priest passing by the next morning spotted him and called some military personnel residing nearby for help.

Victim's Condition And Ongoing Investigation

Vinod Kumar, who works as a sanitation worker with the Municipal Corporation, said Akash also suffered a fractured spine in the incident. Doctors operated on him on Saturday.

Akash is currently undergoing treatment at Doon Hospital.

Circle Officer Swapnil Muyal said police teams have been formed to investigate the case. He said CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding routes is being examined and a detailed probe into all aspects of the incident is underway.

Muyal added that further legal action would be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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