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Student Dies After Brawl at Dehradun Private Institute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 16:13 IST

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A tragic clash at a Dehradun private engineering college resulted in the death of a student, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about campus violence.

Key Points

  • An engineering student was killed in a clash between two student groups at a private institute in Dehradun.
  • The incident occurred due to a long-standing dispute between the groups 'vying for dominance' on the college campus.
  • Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the student's death and are searching for other accused individuals.
  • The deceased student, Divyanshu Jatrana, sustained critical injuries during the brawl and later died in hospital.

An engineering student was killed during a clash between two groups of students belonging to a private institute in Premnagar area of Dehradun, police said on Tuesday.

Three of the accused named in the complaint by the youth's family have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Monday night in Kehri village.

 

Dehradun City Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said that two groups of students were involved in a brawl during which 22-year-old Divyanshu Jatrana, belonging to Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained critical injuries.

He said Jatrana's companions took him to a hospital located in Premnagar area. Kumar said that upon receiving information, the police also arrived at the hospital, where they learned that due to the critical nature of his condition, Jatrana had been referred to Doon Hospital.

As the ambulance at the hospital was out of order, the police ferried the injured youth to Doon Hospital in their vehicle but he passed away while undergoing treatment.

Jatrana was a B.Tech student. According to the police, all the students involved in the incident are pursuing B.Tech and BBA degrees at the private educational institution located in Premnagar.

The deceased youth's family members arrived in Dehradun and filed a complaint with the police, based on which a case was filed at the Premnagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Superintendent of Police said that three accused named in the incident have been arrested, while a search for the other accused is underway.

He identified the arrested students as Yuvraj Kumar (20) from Bhojpur district in Bihar, Madhur Khandelwal (19) from Udham Singh Nagar district and Shivam Sharma (20) from Patna, Bihar.

Investigation into College Rivalry

He said that there had been a long-standing dispute between the groups "vying for dominance" on the college campus.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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