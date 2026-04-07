Outrage as Labourer Arrested in Thane Rape Case; Political Parties Demand Worker Verification

A labourer's arrest for the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl at a Thane construction site has ignited public anger and demands for stringent verification of migrant workers to prevent future incidents.

Photograph: Parivartan Sharma/Reuters

Key Points A labourer in Thane has been arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at a construction site.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and calls for mandatory verification of migrant labourers at construction sites in Thane.

Political leaders are demanding stricter regulations and ID verification for construction workers to ensure safety and security.

The accused faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A labourer has been arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

The incident triggered outrage with political parties demanding verification of migrant labourers employed at the construction sites.

The 45-year-old accused was nabbed within hours of the crime, which occurred in the Naupada area on Monday evening, an official said.

He said that the child's parents and the accused were labourers at the construction site.

According to the police, the accused took the girl aside and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The distressed child informed her parents about the assault.

Her parents rushed to the police and lodged a complaint, following which a case under sections 64(1)(rape), 65(2)(raping a girl under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the official said.

Political Response and Demands for Action

Amid outrage, leaders from various political parties demanded the immediate mandatory verification of all migrant construction workers in Thane.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Thane-Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav urged the police commissioner to ensure compulsory registration and ID verification of every worker at construction sites, citing a "sense of fear and insecurity" among residents.

"Many workers on these sites come from outside states without official registration or police record checks. All developers should be directed to register their workers and issue ID cards. Strict action should be taken against those violating these rules," Jadhav said in his letter to the police commissioner.

BJP corporator Mrunal Pendse, who rushed to the Naupada police station at midnight along with corporator Sunesh Joshi, described the act as a "shame to the city."

"This is most unfortunate. These construction sites employ cheap labour while flouting all regulations and due diligence. The accused should be awarded nothing less than the death sentence to serve as a deterrent," Pendse told reporters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Kadam accused developers of employing labourers "as per their whims and fancies."

He announced that the Sena (UBT) would conduct its own checks at construction sites to identify unverified workers.