Contractor Booked After Boy Drowns in Mumbai Construction Pit

A tragic accident in Mumbai resulted in the death of an eight-year-old boy who fell into a water-filled construction pit, leading to negligence charges against a private contractor.

Key Points An eight-year-old boy tragically died after falling into a water-filled construction pit in Mumbai's Malad area.

The incident occurred when the boy was reportedly trying to retrieve a ball from the ditch.

Police have registered a case against a private contractor for causing death by negligence.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fatal accident at the construction site.

An eight-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling into a water-filled construction pit in Mumbai's Malad (East) area, following which a private contractor was booked on Friday, a police official said.

According to the Kurar police station official, the incident occurred on Thursday night in Chagan Patel Chawl area of Ambewadi when the child, Divyansh Rajesh Mourya, was reportedly trying to retrieve a ball that had fallen into the ditch.

Local police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Mourya, who was taken to a civic-run hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

Investigation and Charges

"A case has been registered against a private contractor under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and other offences. Further probe into the incident is underway," he official informed.