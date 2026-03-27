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Thane Man Arrested Following Molestation Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 11:06 IST

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A 28-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly molesting young girls, prompting a police investigation and highlighting the importance of community vigilance against child abuse.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man from Thane's Titwala area has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl.
  • The arrest followed the girl informing her parents and neighbours reporting similar incidents.
  • Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
  • An investigation is currently underway following the arrest of the accused.

A 28-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly molesting girls, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of the Titwala area, allegedly inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl on Thursday.

 

The girl informed her parents about the incident. When they were discussing the matter with neighbours, some local residents also alleged that the accused had molested another child in the same area a few days ago, according to the police.

The families of the minors then approached the Kalyan taluka police station, following which a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official said.

The man has been arrested and a probe is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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