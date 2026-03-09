HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Hindutva activists disrupt wedding, groom booked under POCSO

Hindutva activists disrupt wedding, groom booked under POCSO

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 18:55 IST

x

A 20-year-old tailor has been arrested from Thane district on charges of raping a minor girl and trying to force her to marry him after the scheduled interfaith wedding was disrupted by Hindutva activists, an official said on Monday.

Protest against religious conversion

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, a resident of Shantinagar in Bhiwandi, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and criminal intimidation, as the alleged crime occurred when the IPC was in force.

 

According to the Dombivli police, the accused tailor and the victim, a first-year BA student from a college in Dombivli, became friends through social media when they were minors. The friendship eventually turned into a relationship.

On March 6, she travelled to Bhiwandi to marry the accused according to Muslim customs. The accused had allegedly made all arrangements, including the presence of a qazi and witnesses, the police said.

However, activists from a Hindutva organisation reached the venue and staged a massive protest against the interfaith union, leading to a commotion.

The matter was initially taken to the Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi. However, as the victim resides in Dombivli, the case was transferred to the Vishnunagar police station.

"Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered against Armaan Sheikh for blackmailing and rape. The complainant alleged that she was pressured and blackmailed into the marriage," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade.

The victim alleged in her complaint that the accused established physical relations with her earlier and subsequently tried to force her to marry him once she turned 18.

Further investigations are underway.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pilibhit Man and Family Face Charges Over 'Triple Talaq' and Domestic Abuse
Pilibhit Man and Family Face Charges Over 'Triple Talaq' and Domestic Abuse
Man Held After Shooting Over Love Marriage Row
UP Man and Family Accused of Illegal Triple Talaq and Dowry Demands
UP Man and Family Accused of Illegal Triple Talaq and Dowry Demands
Police Investigate Trafficking Ring After Woman Forced into Multiple Marriages Attempts Suicide
Dowry Pressure Allegedly Leads to Woman's Suicide in Muzaffarnagar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

World champions! Indian cricket team heads home after ICC T20 WC 2026 triumph3:12

World champions! Indian cricket team heads home after ICC...

EAM Jaishankar's big statement on Iranian ship docked in Kochi3:04

EAM Jaishankar's big statement on Iranian ship docked in...

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport1:08

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO