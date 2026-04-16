Bengaluru Man Accused of Murdering His Paralysed Mother

A Bengaluru man has been arrested after allegedly pushing his paralysed mother off a building terrace, confessing he could no longer bear to see her suffering, sparking a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Key Points A 42-year-old man in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 75-year-old paralysed mother.

The man allegedly pushed his mother off the terrace of a four-storey building in RR Nagar, Bengaluru.

The accused confessed to the crime, stating he could no longer bear to see his mother suffer.

Police are investigating the possibility of involvement of others in the alleged murder.

A man allegedly killed his 75-year-old paralytic mother by pushing her off the terrace of a four-storey building here on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the 42-year-old man allegedly carried his mother to the terrace before pushing her off, killing her on the spot.

Police who rushed to the scene on receiving information, arrested the accused based on initial probe and his alleged confession.

Details of the Incident

Officials said the accused, who worked as a sales executive, lived on the second floor of the building at BEML Layout in RR Nagar on rent along with his family and mother, who had been suffering from paralysis and was bedridden for the past four to five years.

The accused revealed that he committed the act as he couldn't bear to see his mother suffer every day and take care of her, police said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, with police probing the possibility of involvement of others, officials said.