Rediff.com  » News » Bengaluru woman goes to cops with mother's body in suitcase

Bengaluru woman goes to cops with mother's body in suitcase

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 13, 2023 14:57 IST
A 39-year-old physiotherapist allegedly strangled her mother to death and surrendered at a police station with the corpse packed in a suitcase, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The suitcase in which accused Sonali Sen packed her mother's body after killing her. Photograph: ANI 

The accused Sonali Sen, a native of West Bengal, was the only child of her parents and after her father's death in Kolkata five years ago, she was taking care of her mother at her home here, police said.

“Yesterday at about 11 to 11.30 am, the woman strangled her mother with a veil when her husband had gone for duty at Hebbagodi based company in the city,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Division, C K Baba told reporters.

 

According to police, Sen was staying at an apartment at Bilekahalli in Mico Layout in the city for the past five years along with her husband, son, mother Bibha Paul and mother-in-law.

After killing her mother, Sen packed the body in a suitcase with her photograph and came to the Mico Layout police station. Subsequently, a murder case was registered by a police sub-inspector, Baba added.

Regarding the murder motive, he said the matter is under investigation.

“I don't know why the murder was committed. We have to take her into custody. She has studied physiotherapy. It appears there were some domestic issues,” Baba said.

“Sen is the only child of her parents. For the past five years she was taking care of her. The victim had some health issues. Her mother-in-law and her child were also there in the house in another room when the murder took place,” he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
