Bengaluru Man Arrested For Killing Friend Over Alcohol Fueled Quarrel

A Bengaluru man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his friend after an alcohol-fueled quarrel, highlighting the dangers of disputes and the subsequent police investigation.

Key Points A man in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend after a dispute while drinking alcohol.

The victim, Vidhya Prasad, was from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the incident occurred on April 20.

The accused confessed to the crime and implicated two accomplices who are currently absconding.

The body was found in a sack in a BDA park in Nisarga Layout after being transported there on a scooter.

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend following a quarrel over a petty issue while they were consuming alcohol and later dumping the body in a park here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Vidhya Prasad, hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The incident occurred on April 20 at Nisarga Layout in the city, police said.

A murder case was registered at Gangammagudi Police Station following a complaint that the body of a man was found dumped inside a sack, with one leg protruding from it, in a BDA park at Nisarga Layout when a person had gone there for a morning walk, police said.

Investigation Uncovers Gruesome Details

According to police, during the course of the investigation, several angles were pursued and one of the deceased's associates from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody on May 20.

"During interrogation, he confessed that he had committed the crime along with two other accomplices. He was produced before the local court and brought to Bengaluru on a transit warrant," a senior police officer said.

Later, he was taken into police custody for 10 days.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that both Prasad and the accused were natives of Uttar Pradesh. They had come to Bengaluru in search of livelihood, rented a house together and were working as painters," the officer said.

Alcohol Fueled Altercation Leads To Murder

On the night of April 20, while at home and under the influence of alcohol, a quarrel broke out between them over a petty issue. During the altercation, the accused allegedly assaulted Prasad with his hands, striking him on the stomach, chest, head and back. He later became exhausted and lay down, the officer said.

The next morning, the accused and one accomplice spoke to the victim before leaving for work. When they returned home that afternoon, they found the victim dead. They then called another accomplice, and the three conspired to dispose of the body, the officer said.

Body Disposed Of In Park

"On the night of April 21, they placed the body in a sack, transported it on a scooter and dumped it inside the premises of a BDA park in Nisarga Layout," he added.

On May 26, the accused was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

Efforts are continuing to trace the two absconding accomplices and the investigation is ongoing, they added.