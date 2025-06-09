Bengaluru techie stabs married woman to death for ending illicit affair

A 33-year-old married woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her male friend for ending their illicit relationship, police said in Bengaluru on Monday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The deceased, Harini R, a resident of Banashankari, was married and had two daughters aged 13 and 10, they said.

The accused, Yashas (25), a techie, met the woman at a village fair and had been in a relationship with her for the past one year, police said, adding that the murder happened on the intervening night of June 6 and 7 at a hotel room here.

According to the police, the woman was stabbed to death multiple times by the accused, who had allegedly pre-planned the murder and bought a knife with him. After the offence, he left her body inside the hotel room where they had checked in on June 6.

He later went to his home in Bengaluru and allegedly inflicted a stab wound on himself and confessed his crime to a constable posted at Kengeri police station.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that after the woman's family discovered her affair with Yashas a few months ago, she was reportedly counselled by her family members to end her affair.

Following this, she stopped meeting Yashas and avoided taking his calls. Her family also believed that she ended the affair. However, when he kept persuading her to meet her, she agreed to meet him for one last time. As per their plan, he picked up her in his car around 5 pm on June 6 and together they went to a hotel in the city, the officer said.

After spending some time together in the hotel room, she told him that she could no longer continue her relationship with him due to pressure from her husband and family. He later stabbed her with a knife multiple times, the officer said.

"The accused has been arrested and a case of murder was registered at Subramanyapura police station. The woman wanted to end the friendship. Our of anger and jealousy, the man stabbed her to death," said Lokesh Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).