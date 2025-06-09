HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bengaluru techie stabs married woman to death for ending illicit affair

Bengaluru techie stabs married woman to death for ending illicit affair

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 09, 2025 20:12 IST

x

A 33-year-old married woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her male friend for ending their illicit relationship, police said in Bengaluru on Monday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The deceased, Harini R, a resident of Banashankari, was married and had two daughters aged 13 and 10, they said.

The accused, Yashas (25), a techie, met the woman at a village fair and had been in a relationship with her for the past one year, police said, adding that the murder happened on the intervening night of June 6 and 7 at a hotel room here.

 

According to the police, the woman was stabbed to death multiple times by the accused, who had allegedly pre-planned the murder and bought a knife with him. After the offence, he left her body inside the hotel room where they had checked in on June 6.

He later went to his home in Bengaluru and allegedly inflicted a stab wound on himself and confessed his crime to a constable posted at Kengeri police station.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that after the woman's family discovered her affair with Yashas a few months ago, she was reportedly counselled by her family members to end her affair.

Following this, she stopped meeting Yashas and avoided taking his calls. Her family also believed that she ended the affair. However, when he kept persuading her to meet her, she agreed to meet him for one last time. As per their plan, he picked up her in his car around 5 pm on June 6 and together they went to a hotel in the city, the officer said.

After spending some time together in the hotel room, she told him that she could no longer continue her relationship with him due to pressure from her husband and family. He later stabbed her with a knife multiple times, the officer said.

"The accused has been arrested and a case of murder was registered at Subramanyapura police station. The woman wanted to end the friendship. Our of anger and jealousy, the man stabbed her to death," said Lokesh Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Could the Pune techie's murder have been prevented?
Could the Pune techie's murder have been prevented?
Man beheads wife after quarrel, walks into police station with severed head
Man beheads wife after quarrel, walks into police station with severed head
'In CCTV Footage, 'Sonam Was Looking To Be In Panic'
'In CCTV Footage, 'Sonam Was Looking To Be In Panic'
Stalker stabs woman with 2 dozen times with screwdriver, held
Stalker stabs woman with 2 dozen times with screwdriver, held
Sonam booked tickets for trip and extended to Shillong: Raja's mother
Sonam booked tickets for trip and extended to Shillong: Raja's mother

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

webstory image 2

How Coco's Family Built Grand Slam Champ

webstory image 3

Shilpa Shetty's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

Disha Patani looks stunning!1:01

Disha Patani looks stunning!

'Sonam was 'mentally unwell, crying': Dhaba owner reveals details1:41

'Sonam was 'mentally unwell, crying': Dhaba owner reveals...

'Zinda Jalaya Jaaye': Raja Raghuvanshi's mother demands capital punishment for Sonam5:47

'Zinda Jalaya Jaaye': Raja Raghuvanshi's mother demands...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD