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Home » News » Man Arrested For Killing Woman Who Pressured Him To Marry Her

Man Arrested For Killing Woman Who Pressured Him To Marry Her

May 16, 2026 22:52 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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A Bengaluru man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a woman after she reportedly pressured him to marry her, leading to a tragic end to their illicit affair.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

A 47-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man from Assam, who later disposed of her body in a lake here after she allegedly pressured him to marry her, police said on Saturday.

The body of the woman, who hailed from another state, was found in Tirupalya Lake within the limits of Hebbagodi police station on May 9, they said.

 

Police, however, have not disclosed the identities of either the woman or the accused in the statement.

According to the police, an initial case of unnatural death was registered.

Investigation Reveals Murder

However, during the investigation, the postmortem report and doctors' opinion revealed that the woman had been murdered by strangulation and suffocation, following which the police registered a murder case on their own.

Based on circumstantial and technical evidence, the accused was apprehended from his residence in Tirupalya in Anekal taluk on May 14, a senior police officer said.

Accused Confesses To The Crime

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he was in an illicit relationship with the woman and that she had been pressuring him to marry her, he said.

He allegedly strangled and suffocated her to death before dumping the body in the middle of the lake amid green vegetation, police said.

The accused was produced in a court on May 15 and remanded to judicial custody, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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