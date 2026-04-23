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Ahmedabad Man Arrested Over Instagram Post Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 23:54 IST

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A man has been arrested in Ahmedabad after a fatal stabbing incident stemming from a dispute over an old Instagram post, highlighting the real-world consequences of social media conflicts.

Key Points

  • Ahmedabad police arrest a man for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old over an Instagram post dispute.
  • The victim, Mohammed Salik Imtiyaz Hussain Sheikh, was attacked by three men over an old Instagram story.
  • Rehan allegedly stabbed the victim, causing fatal injuries, while another person was injured by the attackers.
  • Police have arrested Rehan, while the other two suspects are currently absconding.

Police have arrested a young man here for allegedly killing a 19-year-old and injuring another person following a dispute over an old Instagram post.

Rehan (20), Faizal Pathan (22) and Faizan Pathan (20), all residents of Juhapura, allegedly attacked Mohammed Salik Imtiyaz Hussain Sheikh on Wednesday night, said inspector R M Chauhan of Vejalpur police station.

 

Details of the Instagram Dispute

"The incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Rehan, Faizal and Faizan picked a fight with Salik over an old Instagram story in which he had challenged them saying, 'Tumse jo ho sakta hai kar lo' (do what you can). The post is yet to be recovered from Salik's Instagram archive," the official said.

The Fatal Stabbing and Arrest

It was Rehan who allegedly caught hold of the victim and stabbed him on the right flank, causing fatal injuries. Another person named Kasib Saiyed was also injured as Faizan allegedly struck him with a stone and Rehan stabbed him on his forearm.

While Rehan was arrested, the other two are absconding. Further probe is on, the official said.

The Vejalpur police station is investigating the case. In India, criminal investigations typically involve the police collecting evidence, recording statements, and potentially filing charges in court, where a trial determines guilt or innocence.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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