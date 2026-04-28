Man Held After Encounter In Sonbhadra Girl's Murder Case

A man has been arrested in Sonbhadra after a police encounter for the alleged murder of a 12-year-old girl, sparking an investigation into the motive behind the crime.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points A 12-year-old girl was found dead in the Muirpur area of Sonbhadra.

Police arrested Deepak Kumar, a neighbour and distant relative of the victim, in connection with the murder.

The accused attempted to flee and opened fire on the police during a raid.

Deepak Kumar sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the police encounter and was hospitalised.

The motive behind the murder is currently under investigation by the police.

Sonbhadra Police on Monday arrested a man after an encounter for allegedly killing a 12-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in the Muirpur area, officials said.

Investigation and Arrest in Sonbhadra Murder Case

Circle Officer (Pipari) Harsh Pandey said that on Monday, the body of the girl was found. Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, registered a case, and commenced an investigation.

During the investigation, the name of the accused, Deepak Kumar came to light. In addition to being a neighbour of the deceased, the accused is also related to her as a distant maternal uncle, the CO said.

Police Encounter and Apprehension of the Accused

Following this, the police conducted a raid to nab the accused, but he attempted to flee and opened fire at the team.

In retaliation, the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was admitted to a hospital.

Motive Under Investigation

Efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident, the officer said.