Sonbhadra Boy Murdered: Neighbour Claims Revenge for Brother's Death

In a shocking incident in Sonbhadra, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a neighbour seeking revenge for his brother's death, highlighting a long-standing family feud and allegations of witchcraft.

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Key Points A 12-year-old boy in Sonbhadra was allegedly murdered by his neighbour, who sought revenge.

The accused claimed the victim's family was responsible for his brother's death 15 years ago.

A long-standing dispute over a house division and allegations of witchcraft fuelled the animosity.

Police have arrested the suspect and are pursuing further legal action in the case.

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his neighbour in the Ramgarh Bazaar area in an act of revenge as he held the child's family responsible for the death of his brother, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said that the complainant Shivmurat informed them that on Saturday night between 8.15 pm and 8.30 pm, several boys were playing in the Ramgarh Bazaar, including his grandson Aryan Gupta (12).

As the children began returning home, their neighbour Divakar Gupta (20), who was allegedly hiding nearby, grabbed Aryan, took him to a secluded area, and slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him instantly, Verma said.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the suspect on Sunday afternoon near the Pakrahat canal bridge in Raki village, according to the SP.

Accused Claims Revenge Motive

During interrogation, the accused revealed that there had been a long-standing dispute between his family and Shivmurat's family regarding the division of a house. He also claimed that the victim's mother practised witchcraft, which created tension within his family.

Furthermore, the accused alleged that his brother had died in a fire about 15 years ago, and he suspected the complainant's family was involved in that incident.

Upset over these issues, he ultimately decided to kill the boy, the SP added, stating that the accused has been arrested and further legal action is being pursued.