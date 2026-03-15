HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sonbhadra Boy Murdered: Neighbour Claims Revenge for Brother's Death

Sonbhadra Boy Murdered: Neighbour Claims Revenge for Brother's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 15, 2026 17:04 IST

x

In a shocking incident in Sonbhadra, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a neighbour seeking revenge for his brother's death, highlighting a long-standing family feud and allegations of witchcraft.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A 12-year-old boy in Sonbhadra was allegedly murdered by his neighbour, who sought revenge.
  • The accused claimed the victim's family was responsible for his brother's death 15 years ago.
  • A long-standing dispute over a house division and allegations of witchcraft fuelled the animosity.
  • Police have arrested the suspect and are pursuing further legal action in the case.

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his neighbour in the Ramgarh Bazaar area in an act of revenge as he held the child's family responsible for the death of his brother, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said that the complainant Shivmurat informed them that on Saturday night between 8.15 pm and 8.30 pm, several boys were playing in the Ramgarh Bazaar, including his grandson Aryan Gupta (12).

 

As the children began returning home, their neighbour Divakar Gupta (20), who was allegedly hiding nearby, grabbed Aryan, took him to a secluded area, and slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him instantly, Verma said.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the suspect on Sunday afternoon near the Pakrahat canal bridge in Raki village, according to the SP.

Accused Claims Revenge Motive

During interrogation, the accused revealed that there had been a long-standing dispute between his family and Shivmurat's family regarding the division of a house. He also claimed that the victim's mother practised witchcraft, which created tension within his family.

Furthermore, the accused alleged that his brother had died in a fire about 15 years ago, and he suspected the complainant's family was involved in that incident.

Upset over these issues, he ultimately decided to kill the boy, the SP added, stating that the accused has been arrested and further legal action is being pursued.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP Man Murders Brother Over Property and Humiliation
UP Man Murders Brother Over Property and Humiliation
UP boy beaten to death in bid to save cousin from molestation
UP boy beaten to death in bid to save cousin from molestation
Man Shot Dead in Pratapgarh Over Old Enmity
Man killed by son, nephew for abusing his minor daughters
Man killed by son, nephew for abusing his minor daughters
UP man kills elderly bizman who taunted him over marriage
UP man kills elderly bizman who taunted him over marriage

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Spotted: Divya Dutta Looks Stunning in Traditional Red Saree1:10

Spotted: Divya Dutta Looks Stunning in Traditional Red Saree

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Siddhivinayak Temple1:01

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Siddhivinayak...

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO