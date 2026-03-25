Juvenile Convicted and Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Stepmother's Murder

A teenager in Sonbhadra, India, received a life sentence for the brutal murder of his stepmother, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes and juvenile crime.

Key Points A teenager in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his stepmother.

The crime occurred in 2019 when the juvenile stabbed his stepmother, Ragini, leading to her death.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge (Juvenile) found the accused guilty after hearing arguments from both sides.

In addition to the life sentence, the convicted teenager was also fined Rs 50,000.

A court here on Wednesday convicted a juvenile of murdering his stepmother over six years ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said on September 19, 2019, Anirudh Gupta, a resident of Ajnia village, had lodged a written complaint at Kon police station stating that his daughter Ragini (30) was stabbed to death by her 17-year-old stepson.

According to the prosecution, Ragini had married Shivnarayan Gupta, a resident of Kachnarwa, around six years prior to the incident. Shivnarayan was already married at the time.

Agrahari said at the time of the incident, Shivnarayan and his first wife were away, during which the accused attacked Ragini with a knife, inflicting severe injuries that led to her death.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court of Additional Sessions Judge (Juvenile) Amit Veer Singh found the accused guilty, sentencing him life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 50,000, the counsel said.