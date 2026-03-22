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Private Tutor in Odisha Murders Student After Family Confronts Him About Advances

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 22, 2026 21:53 IST

In a shocking case from Odisha, a private tutor has been arrested for the murder of his 14-year-old student after her family confronted him about his inappropriate advances, leading to a tragic and violent outcome.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A private tutor in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 14-year-old student.
  • The tutor, aged 39, was confronted by the student's family after they learned of his inappropriate advances.
  • Following the confrontation, the tutor allegedly lured the girl to a secluded location and murdered her.
  • The girl's body was discovered near her home, leading to the tutor's detention and subsequent confession.
  • Police investigation revealed the tutor strangled the student after an argument, using his hands and a belt.

A private tutor was arrested in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for allegedly killing his 14-year-old student, whose family warned him after getting to know about his advances, police said on Sunday.

The 39-year-old man was the girl's private tutor. When her family got to know of his advances, they warned him, an officer said.

 

"Humiliated, the man asked the girl to meet him on Friday evening and took her to a deserted place. Following an altercation, he strangled her by hand and then used his belt to kill her," said SDPO (Karanjia) Nabakrushna Nayak.

The girl's body was found in a sack near a bush on Saturday, a few metres away from her house, he said.

During the investigation, the tutor was detained for questioning, Nayak said.

"The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation by the investigators. He was subsequently arrested," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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