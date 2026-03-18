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Accused Killer Nabbed After Shootout in Nandigram Girl's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 19:27 IST

In a shocking case from Nandigram, Ghaziabad, a man accused of murdering a four-year-old girl was apprehended after a dramatic police encounter, bringing a step closer to justice for the victim and her family.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gaurav Prajapati, accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl in Nandigram, was arrested after a police encounter.
  • The accused allegedly confessed to taking the child under the pretext of buying toffees before the murder.
  • During the arrest, Prajapati allegedly opened fire on the police, who retaliated, resulting in injuries to the accused.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol from the accused, believed to be the murder weapon.
  • The case is registered under murder and evidence destruction charges, with potential additional charges under the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act pending forensic confirmation.

A man accused of killing a 4-year-old girl in the Nandigram area here was arrested after an encounter in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The police arrested Gaurav Prajapati, 24, at around 3 am and recovered a country-made pistol, two used cartridges and one live cartridge from him, Nandgram Assistant Commissioner of Police Ziauddin Ahmed told PTI.

 

The post-mortem report of the girl is awaited, with doctors observing multiple pellet wounds suspected to be from a 12-bore firearm, the ACP added.

According to officials, Nandgram police station received information at around 9 pm on Monday about a child lying injured in a field, who was taken to a nearby hospital by her parents, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The child's family informed the police that their neighbour, Prajapati, had taken the child away with him on Monday evening under the pretext of buying her toffees, after which she did not return.

Acting on the family's statement, the police had detained Prajapati, who, during the interrogation, allegedly confessed to the crime, they added.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

According to the police, during the recovery operation, Prajapati allegedly opened fire at the police team with the firearm, which he had concealed behind bushes after committing the crime, they said.

After police retaliated in self-defence, Prajapati sustained bullet injuries in both legs, following which he was admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

Based on the complaint received from the family, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 103 (1) (murder) and 238(A) (destroying evidence, giving false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Provisions of the POCSO Act and rape charges will be added if sexual assault is confirmed, along with relevant sections of the SC/ST Act, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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