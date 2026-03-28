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Man Accused of Killing Minor Girl Killed in Police Encounter in Agra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 28, 2026 09:03 IST

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In Agra, a man accused of murdering a minor girl was shot dead in a police encounter after attempting to flee, highlighting the swift response to the heinous crime.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Sunil, accused of murdering an eight-year-old girl in Agra, was killed in a police encounter.
  • The accused had concealed the girl's body in a flour drum after allegedly killing her.
  • Police confronted Sunil as he attempted to flee to Firozabad, resulting in an exchange of fire.
  • A police sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury during the encounter.
  • Sunil, who worked at a shoe factory operated by the girl's family, was a tenant in their house.

A 29-year-old man accused of killing a minor girl was shot dead in an encounter here on Saturday, police said.

The body of an eight-year-old girl was found in a flour drum earlier this week in the Tajganj area.

 

Sunil, a tenant in the girl's Siddharth Nagar house, was accused of killing her. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said the encounter took place in the Bamrauli Katara Police Station area early morning.

"Multiple teams had been deployed to trace the accused, who was trying to flee to Firozabad. When police tried to stop him, he opened fire and a sub-inspector, Vishwajeet, sustained a bullet injury. Police retaliated, in which Sunil was injured," the officer said.

He said the accused was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Details of the Crime

Sunil worked at a shoe factory operated by the girl's family.

On Tuesday, according to the police, he allegedly killed the girl and concealed her body in a flour drum in his room and decamped.

According to her family, the girl was last seen around 2 pm when she stepped out to buy chips.

The police said Sunil even made himself a part of the search party that looked for the girl.

Suspicion fell on him when he locked his room and fled.

Family members broke open the room to find the girl's body.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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