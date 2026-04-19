Odisha Man Held For Alleged Cousin's Murder: What We Know

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Odisha for the alleged murder of his cousin, with police investigating a potential family dispute as the motive.

Key Points A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old cousin in Ganjam district, Odisha.

Police suspect a family dispute to be the primary motive behind the murder.

The victim was allegedly strangled, his body wrapped in polythene, and disposed of in a gorge.

Authorities are currently searching for two other individuals believed to be involved in the crime.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly killing his cousin brother in Ganjam district, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Rajdip Sahu (19), a resident of Polasara police station area of the district.

Family Dispute Suspected in Odisha Murder Case

Police suspect a family dispute to be the cause behind the crime, though the exact reason was yet to be ascertained, they said.

"An investigation into the incident is underway," said Kaushik Majhi, inspector-in-charge of Polasara police station.

The accused, along with two others, allegedly strangulated Sahu to death, police said.

They then wrapped his body in polythene, placed it inside a luggage bag, and threw it into a deep gorge, the officer said.

The body was recovered and handed over to family members, after post-mortem examination.

Search is underway to trace the other accused, he added.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to murder and conspiracy. The police investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence, interviewing witnesses, and potentially conducting further searches to locate the remaining suspects.