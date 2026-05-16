IPL Betting Racket Busted In Latur; One Arrested

Latur Police have busted an online IPL betting racket, detaining one man and seizing valuables worth Rs 7.06 lakh, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat illegal gambling during the Indian Premier League.

Key Points Latur Police detained a man for allegedly running an online IPL betting racket.

The accused was accepting online bets on the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match.

Police seized valuables worth Rs 7.06 lakh, including a car, mobile phones, a laptop, and cash.

The arrest was made near Yerol Mod in Shirur Anantpal tehsil.

A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act.

Latur Police have detained a man for allegedly operating an online IPL betting racket and seized valuables worth Rs 7.06 lakh, including a car, mobile phones, laptop and cash, an official said on Saturday.

IPL Betting Operation Uncovered

Police received a tip-off on Friday evening that a person was accepting online bets on the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings while sitting in a car, he said.

A team of the Local Crime Branch then conducted a raid near Yerol Mod in Shirur Anantpal tehsil and arrested Tataerao Shivaji Dandime (34), a resident Udgir.

Legal Action and Investigation

A case was registered against him under the provisions of the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act at Shirur Anantpal Police Station and further investigation is underway.