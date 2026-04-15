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Mobile IPL Betting Ring Uncovered in Latur, Four Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 19:30 IST

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Four individuals were arrested in Latur, Maharashtra, for allegedly running a mobile IPL betting racket, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat illegal gambling during the popular cricket tournament.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four individuals arrested in Latur for allegedly operating a mobile IPL betting racket.
  • The accused were using mobile phones and online platforms to accept bets on IPL Twenty20 matches.
  • Police seized mobile phones, a laptop, cash, betting records, and a car worth approximately Rs 13.73 lakh.
  • The arrests were made following a raid by local crime branch officials in the Ambajogai Road area.

Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly operating an IPL cricket betting racket from a moving car in Latur city of Maharashtra, leading to the seizure of property and cash worth approximately Rs 13.73 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests followed a raid conducted by local crime branch officials in the Ambajogai Road area on Tuesday.

 

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused, identified as Sachin Valse (47), Kirankumar Kendre (41), Gangadhar Ghadge (51), and Manish Panchakshari (37), were using mobile phones and online platforms to accept bets and carry out financial transactions with customers for ongoing IPL Twenty20 matches.

Details of the Seizure

Local crime branch seized mobile phones, a laptop, cash, betting records, and a car, collectively valued at Rs 13,73,090.

Legal Action

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 12(A) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act. Further investigation is being conducted by Shivajinagar Police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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