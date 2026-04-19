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Delhi Man Arrested After CNG Pump Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 19, 2026 17:57 IST

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A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for opening fire at a CNG pump following a dispute, highlighting the dangers of escalating conflicts.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • A 31-year-old man was arrested for firing at a CNG pump in Narela, Delhi.
  • The accused had a dispute with the CNG pump staff the previous night.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol and other evidence from the accused.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the source of the illegal weapon used in the Delhi CNG pump shooting.

A 31-year-old man was arrested for opening fire at a CNG pump in the Narela area of outernorth Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at a CNG pump in Sector A-7.

 

Arrest and Confession

"The accused, identified as Vinit Kumar alias Binny, was arrested after CCTV footage was analysed", a senior police officer said.

During questioning, Kumar confessed to the firing and told police that he had a dispute with the CNG pump staff the previous night, the officer said.

Weapon and Investigation

He returned to the spot with a country-made pistol to take revenge and fired a shot aimed at the staff.

The police have recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, one empty cartridge, a bullet fragment and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the illegal weapon, the police said.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the illegal weapon and whether the accused has a prior criminal record. Such incidents raise concerns about the availability of illegal firearms in the Delhi region.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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