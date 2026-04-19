Delhi Man Arrested After CNG Pump Shooting

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for opening fire at a CNG pump following a dispute, highlighting the dangers of escalating conflicts.
Key Points
- A 31-year-old man was arrested for firing at a CNG pump in Narela, Delhi.
- The accused had a dispute with the CNG pump staff the previous night.
- Police recovered a country-made pistol and other evidence from the accused.
- An investigation is underway to determine the source of the illegal weapon used in the Delhi CNG pump shooting.
A 31-year-old man was arrested for opening fire at a CNG pump in the Narela area of outernorth Delhi, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday at a CNG pump in Sector A-7.
Arrest and Confession
"The accused, identified as Vinit Kumar alias Binny, was arrested after CCTV footage was analysed", a senior police officer said.
During questioning, Kumar confessed to the firing and told police that he had a dispute with the CNG pump staff the previous night, the officer said.
Weapon and Investigation
He returned to the spot with a country-made pistol to take revenge and fired a shot aimed at the staff.
The police have recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, one empty cartridge, a bullet fragment and the motorcycle used in the crime.
Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the illegal weapon, the police said.