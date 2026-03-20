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Delhi Man Arrested for Shooting at Water Plant to Assert Dominance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 20, 2026 16:32 IST

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A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly shooting at a woman's water plant in Narela, revealing a motive of asserting dominance and disrupting her business operations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at a woman's mineral water plant in Delhi.
  • The accused intended to assert dominance in the area and force the plant's closure.
  • The shooting was linked to a dispute involving an associate and aimed at disrupting the complainant's business.
  • Police arrested the main shooter after he had been evading arrest since the incident on March 6.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a woman's mineral water plant in north Delhi's Narela area to assert dominance and force her to shut down the facility, police said on Friday.

The accused, Anish alias Ishwar Dayal, had been evading arrest since the incident.

 

The incident took place on March 6 when the complainant reached her plant and was intercepted by two men on a motorcycle. One of the men allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired a wall near the unit to trigger panic, according to a senior police officer.

The suspects then threatened the woman with dire consequences if she did not close the mineral water business and fled the spot.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and probe was initiated. While a co-accused named Piyush was caught soon after the incident, Anish -- identified as the main shooter -- remained at large.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team conducted a raid on March 18 and arrested Anish in Delhi, the officer said.

Investigation and Motive

During interrogation, Anish confessed to his involvement, stating he intended to establish dominance in the area. He also told the police that the shooting was linked to a ongoing dispute involving an associate and a man named Rohit, and was specifically aimed at disrupting the complainant's business, the police said.

Anish, a resident of Narela and a Class 9 dropout, was unemployed and living with his family. Further investigation is underway, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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