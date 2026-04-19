Man Held For Allegedly Injuring Boy's Eye In Bihar

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Bihar's Nalanda district after allegedly causing a serious eye injury to a 13-year-old boy over a minor dispute, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi on X

Key Points A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Nalanda, Bihar, for allegedly causing a serious eye injury to a 13-year-old boy.

The incident stemmed from a minor dispute between children in the Harnaut police station area.

Police have registered two complaints, one regarding the boy's eye injury and a counter-complaint alleging injuries to the accused's family's children.

The main accused has been remanded to judicial custody, and police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining accused.

Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly causing "serious eye injury" to a 13-year-old boy over a minor dispute in Bihar's Nalanda district, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Harnaut police station area of the district.

Details of the Bihar Incident

"We received a written complaint on Saturday that a 13-year-old boy was injured in the eye by his neighbour on Friday over a minor dispute with fellow children," Bihar Sharif-2 SDPO Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal told PTI.

He said that the main accused, a 22-year-old man, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in the case.

Counter-Complaint Filed

"Meanwhile, a counter-complaint has also been registered by the other party, in which they claimed that the children of their family were also injured," the SDPO added.

Police Investigation Underway

According to a police statement, while four persons have been named as accused in one case, and six in the other.

"Raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining accused. Investigation is underway," the SDPO said.

Under Indian law, causing grievous bodily harm can lead to charges under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation will likely involve gathering witness statements and medical reports to determine the extent of the injuries and establish culpability. Such incidents often highlight underlying tensions within communities.