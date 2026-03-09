HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Argument Over T20 World Cup Celebrations Turns Fatal in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 09, 2026 17:37 IST

A teenager in Bihar tragically died after a heated argument with a friend during a T20 World Cup final viewing, highlighting the dangers of escalating disputes.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old died after a dispute with a friend while watching the ICC T20 World Cup final in Vaishali district, Bihar.
  • The argument reportedly started over shouting and celebrations during the India-New Zealand final match.
  • The victim, Kundan Kumar, was allegedly slammed to the ground and hit on the head by the accused, Kishan Kumar.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused in connection with the teenager's death.

A teenager was beaten to death by a friend while watching the ICC T20 World Cup final in Bihar's Vaishali district, police officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Jakkopur village within the Mahnar police station area on Sunday evening.

 

The deceased has been identified as Kundan Kumar (17), while his friend Kishan Kumar has been named as the accused, police said.

Talking to reporters here, Vaishali SP Vikram Sihag said, "The death of the boy took place following a dispute and subsequent scuffle between two friends who were watching the final match, along with others, on a mobile phone."

He said police reached the spot following the incident and initiated a probe into it.

Details of the Incident

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute erupted over shouting and celebrations during the India-New Zealand final. The accused allegedly slammed the victim to the ground and hit him on the head, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed Kundan to Mahnar Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to Hajipur Sadar Hospital after primary treatment. When his situation remained critical there, he was sent to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), but he died on the way, police said.

The accused has been identified, and raids are being conducted to nab him, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
