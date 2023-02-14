Man held in Bihar for threatening to kill BJP leader

Police on Tuesday arrested a young man, who had threatened to kill Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Bihar Nityanand Rai in a video that has gone viral on social media.

IMAGE: Bihar BJP leader Nityanand Rai. Photograph: Nityanand Rai on Facebook

According to Kumar Manish, the Superintendent of Police, Vaishali, the accused Madhav Jha (25) was arrested from Town police station area early in the morning.

Rai, the Minister of State for Home, is scheduled to take part in a procession in Bihar's Hajipur on the occasion of Mahashivratri later this week and Jha, in the video, had spoken of "firing two bullets" on the leader on the occasion.

"The accused claims he had dreams of killing the minister and he disclosed the same in the video. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.

Rai had represented the Hajipur assembly seat, named after the eponymous town where Vaishali is headquartered, many times. He is now serving his second term in the Lok Sabha from Ujiyarpur, a part of which falls under Vaishali district.