News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man held in Bihar for threatening to kill BJP leader

Man held in Bihar for threatening to kill BJP leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 14, 2023 12:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police on Tuesday arrested a young man, who had threatened to kill Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Bihar Nityanand Rai in a video that has gone viral on social media.

IMAGE: Bihar BJP leader Nityanand Rai. Photograph: Nityanand Rai on Facebook

According to Kumar Manish, the Superintendent of Police, Vaishali, the accused Madhav Jha (25) was arrested from Town police station area early in the morning.

Rai, the Minister of State for Home, is scheduled to take part in a procession in Bihar's Hajipur on the occasion of Mahashivratri later this week and Jha, in the video, had spoken of "firing two bullets" on the leader on the occasion.

 

"The accused claims he had dreams of killing the minister and he disclosed the same in the video. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.

Rai had represented the Hajipur assembly seat, named after the eponymous town where Vaishali is headquartered, many times. He is now serving his second term in the Lok Sabha from Ujiyarpur, a part of which falls under Vaishali district.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Biharis Stopped BJP's Bulldozer'
'Biharis Stopped BJP's Bulldozer'
'BJP will try to destabilise Nitish Kumar'
'BJP will try to destabilise Nitish Kumar'
Are Modi, Shah Planning Operation Bihar?
Are Modi, Shah Planning Operation Bihar?
Tripura votes as BJP looks to retain power
Tripura votes as BJP looks to retain power
Kiara-Sid's Mehendi Look
Kiara-Sid's Mehendi Look
Play Our Bollywood Quiz!
Play Our Bollywood Quiz!
Recipe: Bethica's Millet Cutlets
Recipe: Bethica's Millet Cutlets
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

New Star On The Rise In BJP

New Star On The Rise In BJP

BJP picks up the pieces in Bihar after Nitish blow

BJP picks up the pieces in Bihar after Nitish blow

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances