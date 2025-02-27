HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Class 3 student loses vision in one eye after injury at UP school

Class 3 student loses vision in one eye after injury at UP school

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2025 17:03 IST

x

A Class 3 student at a primary school here allegedly suffered a severe eye injury, leading to a loss of vision in one eye, with accusations directed towards the school principal, an education department official said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident that happened on Tuesday at Bhogpur Mithoni Primary School after the victim's mother, Jyoti Kashyap, lodged a complaint against the principal, Geeta Karal, to the district magistrate.

In her complaint, she claimed that her daughter, Himanshi, was blinded due to the severe injuries inflicted by the principal.

 

However, principal Geeta Karal denied the allegations, saying the student already had weak eyesight.

She said, "The injury occurred when a classmate of the student was completing her work and accidentally struck Himanshi's face with her elbow, causing swelling in her eye."

The situation escalated when the victim's mother visited the school the same day, requesting a medical certificate from the principal.

When her request was denied, Jyoti allegedly threatened the principal.

The principal clarified that she was not authorised to issue any medical reports.

In response to the incident, Moradabad Basic Siksha Adhikari Ajit Kumar said on Thursday that an inquiry had been initiated under the supervision of additional BSA Shivam Gupta.

"The inquiry will focus on the circumstances surrounding the incident, and appropriate action will be taken after its completion," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

9-year-old dies of cardiac arrest in UP school
9-year-old dies of cardiac arrest in UP school
UP school where Muslim kid was slapped remains closed
UP school where Muslim kid was slapped remains closed
UP shocker: Student 'sacrificed' for school's success
UP shocker: Student 'sacrificed' for school's success
Muslim kid slapped by classmates: Teacher booked
Muslim kid slapped by classmates: Teacher booked
UP order to shift students from madrasas sparks row
UP order to shift students from madrasas sparks row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 More Exciting Recipes For Your Lunchbox

webstory image 2

9 Best Countries To Raise Your Kids

webstory image 3

Recipe: Cashew Almond Mushroom Soup

VIDEOS

Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after Maha Kumbh culmination3:44

Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after Maha...

21-member Polish delegation visiting India meets EAM S Jaishankar4:13

21-member Polish delegation visiting India meets EAM S...

Yami Gautam Rocks the Boss Lady Look0:40

Yami Gautam Rocks the Boss Lady Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD