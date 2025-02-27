Class 3 student loses vision in one eye after injury at UP school

A Class 3 student at a primary school here allegedly suffered a severe eye injury, leading to a loss of vision in one eye, with accusations directed towards the school principal, an education department official said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident that happened on Tuesday at Bhogpur Mithoni Primary School after the victim's mother, Jyoti Kashyap, lodged a complaint against the principal, Geeta Karal, to the district magistrate.

In her complaint, she claimed that her daughter, Himanshi, was blinded due to the severe injuries inflicted by the principal.

However, principal Geeta Karal denied the allegations, saying the student already had weak eyesight.

She said, "The injury occurred when a classmate of the student was completing her work and accidentally struck Himanshi's face with her elbow, causing swelling in her eye."

The situation escalated when the victim's mother visited the school the same day, requesting a medical certificate from the principal.

When her request was denied, Jyoti allegedly threatened the principal.

The principal clarified that she was not authorised to issue any medical reports.

In response to the incident, Moradabad Basic Siksha Adhikari Ajit Kumar said on Thursday that an inquiry had been initiated under the supervision of additional BSA Shivam Gupta.

"The inquiry will focus on the circumstances surrounding the incident, and appropriate action will be taken after its completion," he said.