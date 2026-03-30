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Home  » News » Man held for trying to extort money from relative of IUML leader Sayyid Sadikkali Shihab Thangal

Man held for trying to extort money from relative of IUML leader Sayyid Sadikkali Shihab Thangal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 30, 2026 10:03 IST

A man in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from a relative of IUML leader Sayyid Sadikkali Shihab Thangal by threatening to release defamatory images online, highlighting the growing threat of cyber extortion.

Key Points

  • Muhammad Roshan was arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from a relative of IUML state president Sayyid Sadikkali Shihab Thangal.
  • Roshan allegedly threatened to circulate defamatory images of the IUML leader online if his demands were not met.
  • The accused allegedly demanded Rs 15 crore and issued death threats if the matter was reported to the police.
  • Fake images intended to defame Thangal were circulated on Facebook, leading to a separate cyber police case.
  • Roshan's mobile phone will undergo forensic analysis as part of the investigation into the extortion attempt.

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from a relative of IUML state president Sayyid Sadikkali Shihab Thangal by threatening to circulate defamatory images of the leader online in Perinthalmanna, police said on Monday.

The accused, Muhammad Roshan, was taken into custody from Angadipuram here on Sunday night.

 

Police said Roshan had been absconding since a case was registered against him last week.

According to police, the case was registered on March 25 based on a complaint lodged by Moeen Ali Shihab Thangal, a relative of the IUML leader.

The complainant alleged that Roshan met him at a mall in Perinthalmanna on January 31 and showed him objectionable images purportedly of the Indian Union Muslim League leader.

As per the FIR, the accused demanded Rs 15 crore and threatened to circulate the images on social media if the money was not paid.

He also allegedly issued death threats if the matter was reported to the police, the FIR said.

Police also said that fake images intended to defame Thangal were circulated on Facebook last week, in connection with which the Malappuram Cyber Police have registered a separate case.

Officials said Roshan is being interrogated and his mobile phone will be sent for forensic analysis.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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