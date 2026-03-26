Extortion Case Filed After Threat to Defame IUML Leader Online

Kerala police are investigating an extortion case where a man allegedly threatened to release defamatory images of an IUML leader online unless a large sum of money was paid, highlighting the growing threat of online crime and defamation.

Key Points Kerala Police are investigating an alleged extortion attempt targeting a relative of IUML leader Sayyid Sadikkali Shihab Thangal.

The accused allegedly threatened to circulate defamatory images of the IUML leader online unless a large sum of money was paid.

A prior case was registered regarding fake images of the IUML leader being circulated on Facebook.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 15 crore and issued death threats to the complainant.

The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Kerala Police Act.

Police on Thursday said they have registered a case after a man allegedly tried to extort money from a relative of IUML state president Sayyid Sadikkali Shihab Thangal by threatening to circulate images intended to defame the leader online.

Perinthalmanna police registered a case against Muhammed Roshan based on a complaint filed by Moeen Ali Shihab Thangal, a relative of the IUML leader, on Wednesday.

According to officials, fake images of Thangal intended to defame him were circulated on Facebook last week, following which the Malappuram Cyber Police registered a case against an account holder identified as Shanu Shanu.

The account was later found to have been deleted.

Details of the Extortion Attempt

Subsequently, the complainant approached the police, alleging that Roshan had met him at a mall in Perinthalmanna on January 31 and showed him objectionable images of the Indian Union Muslim League leader, officials said.

As per the FIR, the accused demanded Rs 15 crore and threatened to circulate the images on social media if the money was not paid.

He also allegedly issued death threats if the matter was reported to the police, the FIR said.

Police said that after the complainant refused to pay, the fake images were circulated through the Facebook account.

Officials said the accused has been identified and efforts are underway to trace him.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Kerala Police Act.