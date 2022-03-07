News
Rediff.com  » News » Sadik Ali Thangal to succeed brother as IUML Kerala chief

Sadik Ali Thangal to succeed brother as IUML Kerala chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 07, 2022 16:55 IST
Panakkad Sayeed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal will succeed Hyderali Shihab Thangal as the state president of the Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala.

IMAGE: Panakkad Sayeed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal. Photograph: Courtesy IUML/Twitter

This was announced by party national president K M Khader Mohideen at a press conference held in Malappuram on Monday.

The decision to elect Sadik Ali Thangal as the new state chief of the party was taken at a high-powered committee of the IUML held in Malappuram, Mohideen said.

 

Sadik Ali is a member of the Pukkoya family of Panakkad and younger brother of the deceased Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

He was the Malappuram district president of the League and was holding additional charge as state president after Hyderali Thangal was hospitalised a month ago.

An obvious and traditional choice for the post, the 56-year-old IUML leader has been in the helm of party affairs ever since his brother Hyderali Thangal became sick.

Prior to becoming the district president of Malappuram, he was the state president of the Muslim Youth League.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R © Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
