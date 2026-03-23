Police Investigate Online Defamation of IUML President in Kerala

Kerala Police have launched an investigation into an online attack targeting IUML state president Syyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, after a defamatory social media post sparked outrage and prompted a formal complaint.

Key Points Kerala Police are investigating an online attack targeting IUML state president Syyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

A defamatory post against Thangal surfaced on social media and was widely circulated before being deleted.

The IUML has lodged a complaint with the Malappuram Cyber Police and is seeking urgent intervention.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty condemned the false propaganda and assured legal action against those responsible for defaming Thangal.

A probe was launched on Monday into an alleged online attack targeting the IUML state president, Syyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, police said.

The Malappuram Cyber Police was probing the matter based on a complaint from the party, they added.

According to the police, a defamatory post against Thangal surfaced on social media on Sunday evening.

Even though the post was deleted within hours, it had already been widely circulated on social media platforms, police said.

Following the incident, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) lodged a complaint with the Malappuram Cyber Police.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, in a Facebook post, said the party had approached the police against a post circulated from a fake ID, making baseless allegations against Thangal.

"A detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway. The party has sought urgent intervention in the incident. It will take all necessary legal steps to counter any attempts to personally defame Thangal," he said.

He also urged the public not to be misled by such false propaganda. Police said a case will be registered in the matter after the preliminary probe.