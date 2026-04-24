Delhi Police Nab Suspect In Adarsh Nagar Murder Case

Delhi Police have apprehended Arbaaz Ali, a key suspect in the Adarsh Nagar murder case, following a deadly attack on a couple.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Arbaaz Ali, 20, in connection with a murder in Adarsh Nagar.

Ali, along with associates, attacked a couple with knives near railway lines.

Rakhi, one of the victims, died from her injuries, while her husband Ashu survived.

Co-accused Ritik and Kunal have already been arrested in connection to the Delhi murder case.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder case in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Arbaaz Ali, a resident of Mukundpur, was apprehended on Thursday following specific inputs about his movement, police said.

Arrest and Interrogation Details

A police team laid a trap between Mukundpur Puri and Burari and intercepted him, they said.

During interrogation, Ali disclosed that on April 19, he, along with his associates Ritik and Kunal, attacked a couple, identified as Rakhi and her husband Ashu, with knives near railway lines close to a jhuggi.

Details of the Attack

After the attack, all the accused fled the spot. Rakhi succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while Ashu survived, the police had said.

Co-accused Ritik and Kunal had already been arrested in the case, while Ali had been evading arrest.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the murder, they added.