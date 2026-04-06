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Arson Attempt in Delhi: Police Identify Suspects in Adarsh Nagar House Fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 15:05 IST

Delhi Police have identified suspects in the Adarsh Nagar arson case where a residential house was targeted, and arrests are imminent as the investigation unfolds.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police have identified two suspects in connection with an arson attempt on a residential house in Adarsh Nagar.
  • The suspects allegedly poured a flammable liquid on the house and set it alight, as captured on CCTV footage.
  • The residents of the house were able to quickly extinguish the fire, preventing any injuries.
  • Police investigation suggests the arson was unprovoked, with no known prior conflict between the suspects and the residents.
  • A case has been registered under sections related to causing grievous damage and endangering life and property.

Delhi Police has identified two men who attempted to set a residential house on fire in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar and will arrest them soon, officials said on Tuesday.

Prima facie, it appears that the accused committed the act without any provocation, they said.

 

The incident was reported to Adarsh Nagar police station on April 5.

The complainant alleged an attempt by miscreants to torch his house. The incident caused no injuries as the family members quickly managed to douse the fire using water.

During the preliminary inquiry, police examined CCTV footage from surrounding areas.

One footage showed two men pouring a flammable liquid from a plastic bottle on the one-storeyed residential building, before lighting a matchstick and throwing it onto the house.

Flames quickly engulfed parts of the house, including its entry gate. However, the inhabitants who emerged from the house promptly threw water and doused the fire.

Investigation and Findings

"We have identified the accused. We also talked to the family whose house was set on fire. They told police that they don't know the accused and have no enmity with anyone," a police officer said.

Police said evidence confirmed that the fire was not accidental and the men planned to cause the damage without provocation.

Based on the complainant's statement and technical evidence, a case has been registered under sections related to causing grievous damage and endangering life and property, and for acts involving fire or explosive substances.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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