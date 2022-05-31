Punjab police make first arrest in Moosewala murder case

Two days after the gruesome murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district, the Punjab police on Tuesday made the first arrest in this case.

IMAGE: Punjab police check Moosewala's vehicle for clues. Photograph: ANI Photo

Manpreet Singh has been arrested in connection with the Moosewala murder case, a senior police official said.

"This is the first arrest in this murder case," the official told PTI.

Manpreet has been accused of supplying vehicles to the assailants who were involved in the killing of Moosewala.

Manpreet was produced before a court, which sent him to five-day police custody, said the official.

The police have also brought two criminals from jails on production warrants for questioning, said the official. According to official sources, the two have been brought from Bathinda and Ferozepur jails.

The Punjab police on Monday had said it had rounded up some people and got several important leads in connection with the murder. It had also rounded up five suspects in Uttarakhand.

The state police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry and said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moosewala.

One Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is the member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

A CCTV footage had emerged on social media showing Moosewala's vehicle being followed by a car in Jawaharke village on Sunday evening.

Then a car stopped in front of Moosewala's vehicle following which indiscriminate firing took place, according to the FIR.

According to the police, Moosewala's murder appeared to be in retaliation for Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

The name of Moosewala's manager Shagunpreet had figured in Middukhera's murder.

However, Shagunpreet had fled to Australia, according to the police.

Three shooters, identified as Sunny, Anil Lath and Bholu, all residents of Haryana, had been arrested by the Delhi police special cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Middukhera while Shaganpreet was also named as an accused in the FIR.