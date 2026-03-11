HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Manali: Woman Held in Connection with Partner's Death

Manali: Woman Held in Connection with Partner's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 10:59 IST

x

A woman in Manali has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her live-in partner, a government employee, was found dead with suspicious injuries in their shared home, sparking a police investigation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A 54-year-old government employee was found dead in his rented accommodation in Manali.
  • The deceased's live-in partner has been arrested and booked for murder.
  • Family members reported injury marks on the deceased's body, alleging foul play.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are conducting a forensic investigation.

The live-in partner of a 54-year-old government employee was booked for murder after he was found dead in their rented accommodation in Manali, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Lahaul and Spiti, worked as a peon in a government school and had been living with Namarta in a rented house in Patlikuhal village for the last five years.

 

The matter came to light when Namarta reported to the police on Tuesday, informing them that she had a fight with Ranjit on Monday night and found him unresponsive the next morning.

Following this, police and family members of the deceased man reached the spot.

Ranjit's wife Tali Palmo said his body carried injury marks on the neck, chest and stomach, and alleged that he was murdered.

Family members said Ranjit arrived in Patlikuhal on March 7. They said he was in an intoxicated state when he last spoke to his wife on the phone on Monday night.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Manali Deputy Superintendent of Police K D Sharma told PTI over the phone on Wednesday that a murder case was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Namarta has been taken into custody.

A forensic team was called for investigation; the body has been taken into custody, and the post-mortem will be conducted soon, Sharma added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Domestic Help Found Dead in Gurugram, Suspected Suicide
Domestic Help Found Dead in Gurugram, Suspected Suicide
'Poured ghee, opened gas cylinder': How lover killed her live-in partner
'Poured ghee, opened gas cylinder': How lover killed her live-in partner
Honeymoon murder: Owner of flat where Sonam stayed held
Honeymoon murder: Owner of flat where Sonam stayed held
Drunk man kills live-in partner, falls asleep with body in car
Drunk man kills live-in partner, falls asleep with body in car
Woman, lover kill, chop husband; seal body in cement-filled drum
Woman, lover kill, chop husband; seal body in cement-filled drum

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20 WC Triumph1:04

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20...

'Govt Has Bent Before the US', Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over LPG Crisis3:55

'Govt Has Bent Before the US', Priyanka Gandhi Slams...

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on Today's Actresses5:14

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO