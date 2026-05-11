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Ahmedabad Man Held For Bomb Threat Emails To Airport, Schools

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 11, 2026 21:10 IST

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Ahmedabad police have arrested a man for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to the Ahmedabad Airport and schools, sparking a cyber crime investigation.

Key Points

  • Ahmedabad police arrest Bhavesh Patel for allegedly sending bomb threat emails.
  • The emails targeted GUJSAIL at Ahmedabad Airport and several schools.
  • The bomb threat emails demanded the release of an individual named Saurab Biswas.
  • Cyber crime officials traced the emails to an account allegedly operated by Patel.
  • Police are investigating Patel's motive and potential links to other individuals or groups.

Ahmedabad police has arrested a man for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to GUJSAIL (Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Ltd) at Ahmedabad Airport and schools in March, an official said on Monday.

Accused Identified and Arrested

Cyber Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Lavina Sinha identified the accused as Bhavesh Patel (40), a resident of Ahmedabad, who was held after a probe traced the threatening emails to an account allegedly operated by him.

 

Police sought his remand to further probe the motive behind the threats, possible links with other individuals, and any potential association with terrorist organisations or anti-national groups, an official release stated.

Investigation and Evidence

Investigators seized a mobile phone from Patel that reportedly contained the email ID used to send the threats.

According to police, a complaint was registered on March 25 after an email warning of bomb blasts at GUJSAIL and some schools was received. The message also demanded the release of an individual named Saurab Biswas.

Following the complaint, cyber crime officials launched a technical and intelligence-based investigation.

Further Investigation Underway

DCP Sinha said Patel is a businessman in the construction sector. He and his friend were also engaged in managing events at Ahmedabad airport on a contractual basis.

"The accused has admitted that the email was sent from his ID. However, it is under investigation whether he sent it himself or acted under someone else's influence. Further probe is underway," Sinha said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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