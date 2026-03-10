Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuations in Gujarat, Later Deemed Hoax

A wave of hoax bomb threat emails targeting a university and various post and passport offices across Gujarat caused widespread disruption and evacuations before being declared safe by authorities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Parul University in Vadodara was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat email, leading to extensive searches.

Multiple passport and post offices across Gujarat, including those in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot, received similar bomb threat emails.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and police conducted thorough searches of the targeted locations.

All bomb threats were determined to be hoaxes after no suspicious devices were found during the searches.

The incidents prompted heightened security measures and investigations into the source of the threat emails.

A private university based in Vadodara was evacuated following a bomb threat email on Tuesday, while similar online messages were also received by multiple passport and post offices across Gujarat, but no suspicious devices were found during searches, police said.

All bomb threat emails later turned out to be a hoax, they said.

University Evacuation

The Parul University in Vadodara received a bomb threat email, prompting evacuation of the entire campus in the morning, police said.

At around 10 am, police reached the university along with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squad, Local Crime Branch, Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel and launched an extensive search of the sprawling premises, but nothing suspicious was found, an official from the Vaghodia police station said.

The varsity has a total student population exceeding 65,000, including over 5,500 international pupils from more than 75 countries, according to its official website.

Passport and Post Office Threats

Moreover, post and passport offices in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot also received bomb threat mails.

Ahmedabad's University area Police Inspector SR Bawa confirmed that security checks were carried out at the Regional Passport Office (RPO) located in the Gulbai Tekra area followed by a bomb threat, but nothing suspicious was found.

The Surat RPO also received a similar mail.

"A mail was received at 8.45 am at the Regional Passport Office in Surat from alexpaulmenon@outlook.com of 'Madras Tigers,Coimbatore'. The mail demanded evacuation of the passport office by 1.10 pm or it will be bombed via an IED blast with five cyanide containers," ACP V R Malhotra told PTI.

The entire complex was evacuated after local police and BDDS reached the spot. Later, the threat mail was declared a hoax, he said.

Rajkot Main Post Office also received a bomb threat at 12 pm after which BDDS, dog squad, SOG, and local police conducted checks, but did not find anything suspicious, the city's DCP (Zone 2), Jagdish Bangarwa, informed.

Bangarwa noted that usually, hoax bomb threat mail senders target several offices at one go.

Searches were also conducted at post offices in Godhra, Morbi, Navsari, Bardoli, Valsad, Amreli and several other cities, who were targets of bomb threat mails, according to police.