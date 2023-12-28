News
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai police detain 3 youths from Gujarat over bomb threat email to RBI

Mumbai police detain 3 youths from Gujarat over bomb threat email to RBI

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 28, 2023 01:08 IST
The crime branch of Mumbai police detained three youths from Gujarat's Vadodara in connection with the Reserve Bank of India threat email case.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the crime branch, the accused have been identified as Mohammed Arshil Topala (27), Adil Bhai Rafiq Bhai Malik (23) and Wasimraja Abdulrazzak Memon (35).

 

The police said that the threat email was sent from the accused, Mohammed Arshil's ID.

He has a BBA degree and works in share market trading.

"The other two accused were detained because their SIM was used in the case," the police added.

All three accused have been handed over to the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station for further investigation.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India received a threatening email stating that bombs would be planted in its premises, the police said.

According to the police, the sender of the email has also threatened to plant bombs inside the premises of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in Mumbai.

The police said that the sender in the email demanded the resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

"A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 places in Mumbai, Police went to all these places and investigated but did not find anything," police said.

Further investigation is underway. 

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
