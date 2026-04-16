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Home  » News » Accused Rapist Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh Police Station

Accused Rapist Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh Police Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 15:29 IST

A man accused of raping his minor daughter allegedly committed suicide in a police station lock-up in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter was found dead in a police station lock-up in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The accused allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with pyjama strings in the toilet of the Namli police station.
  • The man was arrested on Wednesday night following a rape complaint filed by his daughter.
  • A probe has been ordered into the death of the accused while in police custody.

A 38-year-old man, arrested on charges of raping his minor daughter, allegedly committed suicide inside a police station lock-up in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday night and found hanging from a toilet pipe at the Namli police station, 15 kilometers from the district headquarters, on early Thursday morning, he said.

 

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Kishore Patanwala said the man hanged himself using pyjama strings.

He said the deceased's 16-year-old daughter filed a rape complaint at the police station on Wednesday, leading to his arrest hours later.

Rural Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vivek Sonkar said a probe has been ordered into the accused's death.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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