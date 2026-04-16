Accused Rapist Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh Police Station

A man accused of raping his minor daughter allegedly committed suicide in a police station lock-up in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of his death.
Key Points
- A man arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter was found dead in a police station lock-up in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh.
- The accused allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with pyjama strings in the toilet of the Namli police station.
- The man was arrested on Wednesday night following a rape complaint filed by his daughter.
- A probe has been ordered into the death of the accused while in police custody.
A 38-year-old man, arrested on charges of raping his minor daughter, allegedly committed suicide inside a police station lock-up in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Thursday.
The accused was arrested on Wednesday night and found hanging from a toilet pipe at the Namli police station, 15 kilometers from the district headquarters, on early Thursday morning, he said.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Kishore Patanwala said the man hanged himself using pyjama strings.
He said the deceased's 16-year-old daughter filed a rape complaint at the police station on Wednesday, leading to his arrest hours later.
Rural Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vivek Sonkar said a probe has been ordered into the accused's death.