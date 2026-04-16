Accused Rapist Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh Police Station

A man accused of raping his minor daughter allegedly committed suicide in a police station lock-up in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter was found dead in a police station lock-up in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh.

The accused allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with pyjama strings in the toilet of the Namli police station.

The man was arrested on Wednesday night following a rape complaint filed by his daughter.

A probe has been ordered into the death of the accused while in police custody.

A 38-year-old man, arrested on charges of raping his minor daughter, allegedly committed suicide inside a police station lock-up in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday night and found hanging from a toilet pipe at the Namli police station, 15 kilometers from the district headquarters, on early Thursday morning, he said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Kishore Patanwala said the man hanged himself using pyjama strings.

He said the deceased's 16-year-old daughter filed a rape complaint at the police station on Wednesday, leading to his arrest hours later.

Rural Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vivek Sonkar said a probe has been ordered into the accused's death.