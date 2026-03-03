Accused Wife Killer Dies by Suicide in Raisen Hospital

A man accused of murdering his wife in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide in a hospital bathroom, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points A 60-year-old man accused of murdering his wife allegedly died by suicide in a Raisen district hospital.

The man was accused of burning his wife to death following a family dispute and was charged under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused had a history of suicide attempts, including a recent rescue by the Government Railway Police.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death in the hospital bathroom.

A 60-year-old man accused of killing his wife allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of Raisen district hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, police said.

Jamuna Prasad, a resident of Murel Kala village under the Kotwali police station limits, had allegedly burnt his wife to death following a family dispute, said area Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Neelam Choudhary.

Police registered a case against him on February 21 under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and he had remained absconding since the incident, he added.

According to his family members, he had earlier attempted suicide twice.

Last week, he tried to kill on the path of a train in Vidisha, but the Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued him and admitted him to the district hospital there.

The police officer said Prasad reached Raisen district hospital on March 1 after his health deteriorated while absconding, and doctors admitted him.

Discovery of the Body

At around 9 AM on Tuesday, a staff nurse on duty found Prasad hanging in the bathroom of the orthopaedic ward and informed the hospital authorities.

Findings of a preliminary inquiry suggested that he had hanged himself using the drawstring of his pyjama. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.