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Father attempts self-immolation in Ajmer over alleged police inaction in daughter's suicide case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 09, 2026 19:24 IST

In Ajmer, a grieving father's self-immolation attempt underscores allegations of police negligence in investigating his daughter's suicide, prompting a renewed probe into the case.

Key Points

  • A man attempted self-immolation in Ajmer, Rajasthan, protesting alleged police inaction in his daughter's suicide case.
  • The man claims his daughter died by suicide in November 2025 after being harassed, and that police failed to act on his complaints.
  • He alleges that he approached the Alwar Gate police station and the Superintendent of Police multiple times without any action being taken.
  • The Superintendent of Police has stated that the matter is under investigation and necessary directions have been issued for a probe into the allegations.

A man allegedly attempted self-immolation outside the office of the Superintendent of Police in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday over "inaction" by the police following his daughter's death, police said.

Police personnel at the scene intervened in time and stopped him. He was then rushed to JLN Hospital for treatment.

 

The man said that his daughter died by suicide in November 2025 after being harassed by a youth, and claimed that no action had been taken despite repeated complaints.

He said his daughter, who was pursuing ITI studies, informed her mother that a youth had harassed her on her birthday, November 25, 2025.

The family counselled the accused the following day, but on November 28, she hanged herself at home, he claimed.

The man claimed that he had approached Alwar Gate police station and the Superintendent of Police twice earlier, but no action was taken.

He demanded strict action against the accused and said he had no right to live if he could not secure justice for his daughter.

Police Response and Investigation

Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala said the matter is being investigated.

"We are examining why the man attempted suicide and the allegations made by him. Necessary directions have been issued for a probe," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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