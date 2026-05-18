Land Grab Suspect Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Kolkata

Sona Pappu, a suspect in land grabbing and extortion, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata amidst a money laundering investigation, marking a significant development in the case.

Key Points Sona Pappu, a suspect in land grabbing and extortion, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate.

The appearance is linked to a money laundering case investigation.

Sona Pappu claims no involvement in land grabbing and denies knowing arrested police officer Santanu Sinha Biswas.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating land grabbing, extortion, and financial fraud charges.

A man, identified as Sona Pappu, allegedly involved in land grabbing and extortion, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Monday in connection with its probe into a money laundering case, an official said.

Enforcement Directorate Investigates Land Grabbing Allegations

Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu, had been absconding since the central agency started an investigation into land grabbing, extortion and financial fraud charges.

He appeared before the ED sleuths this morning after the agency arrested Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas for his alleged involvement in "offences linked to Sona Pappu", an official said.

Suspect Denies Involvement

Denying any link to alleged land grabbing, he claimed that there is no complaint against him at any police station.

"I have come here as the ED issued a summons against me. I do not know Santanu Sinha Biswas," he said as he entered the central agency's Kolkata office.