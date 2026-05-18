Arson Accused Found Dead In Pauri Garhwal: What Happened?

Anand Singh, accused of attempting to burn his neighbour alive in Pauri Garhwal, was found dead, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and the initial arson attack.

Key Points Anand Singh, accused of attempting to burn his neighbour, was found dead in Pauri Garhwal.

The victim, Virendra Singh, sustained 45 per cent burn injuries in the alleged arson attack.

A case was registered against Anand Singh under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder).

Police recovered a pesticide bottle near the body, suggesting possible suicide.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of Anand Singh's death.

A man accused of trying to burn his neighbour alive was found dead in Pauri Garhwal's Thalisain area on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased, Anand Singh, had gone missing on the evening of May 16 after allegedly setting his neighbour, Virendra Singh of Rauli village, on fire using petrol.

Virendra suffered 45 per cent burn injuries, while Anand sustained burns on his left hand and leg when his clothes caught fire in the incident.

Police Investigation Into Arson and Death

Following the attack, the Virendra's wife, Shanti Devi, lodged a complaint at the Thalisain police station. Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Anand.

A police team launched a search operation to locate Anand, whose body was later found inside the bushes near a watermill stream in the village on Monday, around 9 am.

Evidence Recovered at the Scene

Investigators recovered an empty green plastic bottle, emitting a strong smell of a phenyl pesticide, from the spot. They also seized a sealed 100 ml plastic bottle of insecticide labelled 'NUVAN' from there.

Official Statements and Procedures

Thalisain Station House Officer Ravindra Negi said a preliminary physical inspection confirmed severe burn injuries on the left hand and leg of the deceased.

The police conducted the inquest proceedings in the presence of family members and local villagers, the officer said, adding that the body was sent to the district hospital in Pauri for a post-mortem.