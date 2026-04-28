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Home  » News » Retired Employee Found Murdered In Hathras Home

Retired Employee Found Murdered In Hathras Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 28, 2026 14:31 IST

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A 75-year-old man was found murdered in his home in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jagdish Prasad Sharma, 75, was found dead in his Hathras home with signs of a sharp-edged weapon attack.
  • Police suspect murder and have launched an investigation into the death of the elderly man.
  • The deceased was a retired Health Department employee who lived alone and owned land.
  • Forensic teams have been dispatched to the scene to gather evidence and assist in the investigation.

The blood-soaked body of an elderly man was found inside his house in Paharpur village here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Hathras Man Found Dead: Details Emerge

The deceased, Jagdish Prasad Sharma, 75, who lived alone, had gone to sleep in his house on Monday night, officials said.

 

On Tuesday morning, his blood-soaked body was lying on a cot, with marks on his head and body indicating blows from a sharp-edged weapon, they said, adding that the police suspect murder.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for a post-mortem, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kushwaha said that Sharma, a retired Health Department employee, had been living alone since his wife's death during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He owned around 20-25 bighas of land and was also engaged in money lending, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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