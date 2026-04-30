HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mamata storms EVM strong room amid rigging claims

Mamata storms EVM strong room amid rigging claims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 23:55 IST

x

Banerjee reached the venue in the evening, ignoring torrential rains in Kolkata and was still seated inside till reports last received.

Mamata storms EVM strong room

IMAGE: TMC candidate from Bhabanipur and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after casting her vote at the polling station, in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee reaches Sakhawat Memorial School, citing suspected EVM tampering
  • She entered the strong room premises with an election agent.
  • TMC candidate Firhad Hakim was denied access, he waited outside without clarity on developments.
  • TMC protests spread; leaders call for 24×7 vigil ahead of counting day.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday landed up at the Sakhawat Memorial School in South Kolkata, the counting centre for the Bhabanipur assembly segment, which houses the strong room for electronic voting machines (EVMs) of the polls which were held on April 29, suspecting malpractice and tampering of the voting machines.

 

Banerjee reached the venue in the evening, ignoring torrential rains in Kolkata and was still seated inside till reports last received.

TMC Candidate Reaches the Spot 

Kolkata Mayor and TMC candidate for the Kolkata Port segment Firhad Hakim too reached the spot but failed to meet the chief minister who had already moved inside the strong room along with her election agent.

"I reached here upon learning that the chief minister has arrived. But I couldn't meet her since she was already inside the premises, exercising her right as a candidate to visit strong rooms. I wasn't allowed there. I will not be able to confirm what exactly is transpiring inside," Hakim said, while waiting outside the school premises.

TMC Leaders Protest Outside Strong Room

The development took place at a time when party candidates from two North Kolkata seats, Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja, staged a sit-in protest outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra premises, alleging irregular activities and tampering of EVMs stored inside strong rooms of the facility, triggering face-offs between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters.

In a video message, Banerjee had earlier urged TMC leaders, workers and polling agents to maintain a 24-hour vigil of the EVM strong rooms, stating she suspected BJP plans to tamper with the machines before counting began on May 4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'Did nothing illegal, acted as TMC head': Mamata targets ED
'Did nothing illegal, acted as TMC head': Mamata targets ED
Mamata to move court on Nandigram, hints at foul play
Mamata to move court on Nandigram, hints at foul play
Mamata dials guv, claims people not being able to vote
Mamata dials guv, claims people not being able to vote
Will move court against inhuman conduct of SIR: Mamata
Will move court against inhuman conduct of SIR: Mamata
Mamata visits booths in Nandigram amid jamming reports
Mamata visits booths in Nandigram amid jamming reports

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!1:02

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu Enjoys Shimla Summer1:09

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu...

Watch: Neetu Kapoor Defies Age with Timeless Grace1:03

Watch: Neetu Kapoor Defies Age with Timeless Grace

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO