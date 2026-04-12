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Home  » News » Banerjee Alleges BJP Bribes Voters, Calls Electoral Roll Revision a 'Scam'

Banerjee Alleges BJP Bribes Voters, Calls Electoral Roll Revision a 'Scam'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 14:00 IST

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West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ignited a political firestorm, accusing the BJP of voter bribery and alleging a massive electoral roll scam, raising concerns about fair elections and democratic processes.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of bribing voters before elections, citing the Bihar elections as an example.
  • Banerjee alleges the BJP plans to manipulate the polling process through slow voting and counting.
  • The TMC chief calls the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls the 'biggest scam' in recent times.
  • Banerjee predicts the BJP government at the Centre will fall in 2026 and anti-people laws will be scrapped.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP bribes voters before elections, and called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls the "country's biggest scam" in recent times.

Addressing a rally at Khandaghosh in Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee claimed that the BJP would "snatch everything" from the people of West Bengal if it came to power in the state.

 

"The BJP bribes voters before the elections. But they forget their promises soon after the polling is over. That was seen in the Bihar elections," Banerjee said.

The TMC chief further alleged that the BJP would try to manipulate the polling process to win the election and urged the people to remain alert and keep a tab on the voting machines.

"Be alert about the voting machines. The BJP has planned slow voting and slow counting. Foil all their plans," Banerjee said.

"The SIR is the biggest scam the country has seen in recent times," she said, further predicting that the BJP government in the Centre would topple in 2026.

"Everyone in the world knows that your government will topple in 2026. We will then scrap all the anti-people laws brought in by your government," she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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