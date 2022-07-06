Making Waves: Dad, Daughter Make History

IMAGE: Father-daughter duo, Flying Officer Ananya Sharma and Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma created history when they flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at IAF Station Bidar, where Flying Officer Ananya is undergoing her training before she graduates onto superior fighter aircraft. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: International Booker Prize 2022 winner Geetanjali Shree speaks about her award-winning book Tomb Of Sand in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: People participate in a candle march on social activist Father Stan Swamy's first death anniversary in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde receives a ceremonial welcome from police on his arrival at his residence in Thane. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com