Rediff.com  » News » Making Waves: Dad, Daughter Make History

Making Waves: Dad, Daughter Make History

By Rediff News Bureau
July 06, 2022 13:12 IST
IMAGE: Father-daughter duo, Flying Officer Ananya Sharma and Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma created history when they flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at IAF Station Bidar, where Flying Officer Ananya is undergoing her training before she graduates onto superior fighter aircraft. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: International Booker Prize 2022 winner Geetanjali Shree speaks about her award-winning book Tomb Of Sand in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: People participate in a candle march on social activist Father Stan Swamy's first death anniversary in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde receives a ceremonial welcome from police on his arrival at his residence in Thane. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
