Rediff.com  » News »

Bajajs Complete Explorers Grand Slam

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: July 04, 2022 12:26 IST
IMAGE: Ajeet Bajaj at the South Pole. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Mountaineer Ajeet Bajaj and his 28-year-old daughter Deeya Bajaj become the first Indians to complete the Explorers Grand Slam.

The Grand Slam includes the Polar Trilogy -- skiing to the North Pole, South Pole and across the Greenland icecap -- and to climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.

The father and daughter duo completed the Grand Slam after completing the Seven Summits: Mount Everest (Nepal/Asia), Mount Aconcgua (Argentina/Latin America), Mount Denali (Alaska/North Amoerica), Mount Kilimanjaro (Tanzania/Africa), Mount Elbrus (Russia/Europe), Mount Vinson Massif (Antarctica), Mount Kosciuszko (Australia).

The Bajajs are also the first Indian father daughter team to climb Everest.

IMAGE: Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

