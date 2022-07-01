News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Papa Kehte Hai Bada Naam Karega

Papa Kehte Hai Bada Naam Karega

By Rediff News Bureau
July 01, 2022 15:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: His eldest son drove an autorickshaw, then a tempo, did many odd jobs to look after his parents and siblings. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Sambhaji Shinde's son Eknath was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Eknath Shinde had a rough start to his life. His father was a factory worker; his wife did odd jobs to keep the family going. When he became an adult, Shinde did sundry jobs so that his family could just survive.

After he entered politics in the 1990s, Shinde confronted unspeakable tragedy when his younger son and daughter drowned in a tragic accident on June 2, 2000. He reportedly went into understandable depression and it was only after his political mentor Anand Dighe took him in hand and assigned Shinde many responsibilities that he slowly returned to his old self -- or a semblance of it.

Can the terrible grief of losing one's children ever go away, even with the passage of time? Which is probably why Eknath Shinde rarely smiles -- and even when he does, the smile we think never reaches his eyes.

IMAGE: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interact with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and associate MLAs in Goa via video conferencing soon after they were sworn in. Photograph: Eknath Shinde Twitter/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shinde served as PWD minister in the first Fadnavis government (2014 to 2019) and his proximity to the BJP leader had reportedly made Uddhav Thackeray's advisors suspicious about his motives. Photograph: Eknath Shinde Twitter/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Uttam's Take: E-D In Charge!
Uttam's Take: E-D In Charge!
Dom's Take: Waah Mere Sher Shinde, Waah!
Dom's Take: Waah Mere Sher Shinde, Waah!
Back in Goa after taking oath, here's what Shinde said
Back in Goa after taking oath, here's what Shinde said
'Dark fibre' case: Sebi fines one more person
'Dark fibre' case: Sebi fines one more person
Rashtra Kavach Om Review
Rashtra Kavach Om Review
Joe Root honoured with silver bat
Joe Root honoured with silver bat
Dom's Take: Ho! Mee Mukhyamantri!
Dom's Take: Ho! Mee Mukhyamantri!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Maha CM gets warm welcome from Sena rebels in Goa

Maha CM gets warm welcome from Sena rebels in Goa

'BJP is playing a 'gehri chaal' in Maharashtra'

'BJP is playing a 'gehri chaal' in Maharashtra'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances