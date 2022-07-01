Papa Kehte Hai Bada Naam Karega

IMAGE: His eldest son drove an autorickshaw, then a tempo, did many odd jobs to look after his parents and siblings. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Sambhaji Shinde's son Eknath was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister. Photograph: PTI Photo

Eknath Shinde had a rough start to his life. His father was a factory worker; his wife did odd jobs to keep the family going. When he became an adult, Shinde did sundry jobs so that his family could just survive.

After he entered politics in the 1990s, Shinde confronted unspeakable tragedy when his younger son and daughter drowned in a tragic accident on June 2, 2000. He reportedly went into understandable depression and it was only after his political mentor Anand Dighe took him in hand and assigned Shinde many responsibilities that he slowly returned to his old self -- or a semblance of it.

Can the terrible grief of losing one's children ever go away, even with the passage of time? Which is probably why Eknath Shinde rarely smiles -- and even when he does, the smile we think never reaches his eyes.

IMAGE: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interact with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and associate MLAs in Goa via video conferencing soon after they were sworn in. Photograph: Eknath Shinde Twitter/ANI Photo

Photograph: Eknath Shinde Twitter/ANI Photo IMAGE: Shinde served as PWD minister in the first Fadnavis government (2014 to 2019) and his proximity to the BJP leader had reportedly made Uddhav Thackeray's advisors suspicious about his motives.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com